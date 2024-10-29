﻿
Tram crashes into store in central Oslo, injuring 4 people

A tram crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday, injuring the driver and at least three other people, Norwegian police said.
CFP

First responders work after a tram on Storgata derailed and crashed into a building in central Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday.

There were around 20 passengers onboard the tram at the time of the collision, according to police.

There were around 20 passengers onboard the tram at the time of the collision, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a blue tram that had penetrated a computer store on the ground floor of a four-story building in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

"We are working to get an overview of the scope, but there is a lot of damage to the store," police said in a statement.

The crash triggered a massive response by rescue services, cordoning off the area. The building was evacuated, and will be checked for structural damage, police said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
