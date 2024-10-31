DPRK test-fires ICBM: KCNA
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday morning, with the country's top leader overseeing the event, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence.
