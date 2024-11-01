﻿
News / World

Typhoon Trami leaves 8 dead, 14 injured in Vietnam's central region

  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0
Typhoon Trami and its subsequent rains and floods over the past week claimed eight lives in Vietnam's central region and injured 14 others, the National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Friday.

As of 7 am on Friday, Quang Binh was the hardest-hit province with seven deaths and seven injuries. Another death was in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The flooding and high winds damaged or destroyed 326 homes in the region, leaving 300 households in Quang Binh submerged under up to a third of a meter of floodwater.

The country's agricultural sector suffered significant losses, with 1,269 hectares of crops and fruit trees flooded or damaged.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
