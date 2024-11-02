﻿
Most of Japan's key facilities lack disaster-ready water systems

Only 14.6 percent of evacuation centers, hospitals, and other essential facilities in Japan have fully upgraded their water and sewage pipelines to withstand seismic events.
Only 14.6 percent of evacuation centers, hospitals, and other essential facilities in Japan have fully upgraded their water and sewage pipelines to withstand seismic events, a government survey showed.

Conducted in light of a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa on Jan. 1, the survey by the infrastructure ministry highlighted significant challenges in the country's disaster preparedness regarding stable water supply.

The survey, the first of its kind, assessed water and sewage operators nationwide. Out of 24,974 vital facilities, only 3,649 had completed the necessary seismic upgrades for their water and sewage systems.

Tokyo reported the highest completion rate at 52.4 percent, while Kagawa Prefecture recorded none.

In response to the findings, the ministry plans to encourage municipalities to prioritize seismic upgrades and enhance technical support to improve overall resilience in disaster situations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
