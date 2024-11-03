News / World

Iran's supreme leader vows 'teeth-breaking response' against Israel, US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Saturday that Israel and the United States would face a "teeth-breaking response" for their actions against Iran.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a meeting with students in Tehran, Iran, on November 2, 2024.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Saturday that Israel and the United States would face a "teeth-breaking response" for their actions against Iran and "the resistance front," according to a statement on his official website.

Speaking to students in Tehran, Khamenei warned that both Israel and its primary supporter, the United States, would be punished for their military action against Iran and "resistance groups" in West Asia. "The enemies... will undoubtedly receive a teeth-breaking response," he stated.

He added that Iran was fully prepared with military, political, and logistical measures to counter "global arrogance" — a term Iranian officials use to refer to the US and its allies. Khamenei also urged the Iranian people to fight against the "global arrogance" decisively without hesitation.

Referring to recent Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon, Khamenei argued that US support for these attacks exposed "the hypocrisy of American human rights claims."

The Israel Defense Forces announced last week that it conducted "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country.

Iran's air defense headquarters said it successfully countered the Israeli attacks, which resulted in only "limited damage."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
