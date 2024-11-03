2 Chinese killed, 2 missing in Spain's floods: embassy
09:34 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Floods in southern and eastern Spain have killed two Chinese citizens and left two others missing, the Chinese embassy in Spain confirmed Saturday.
09:34 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Reuters
Floods in southern and eastern Spain have killed two Chinese citizens and left two others missing, the Chinese embassy in Spain confirmed Saturday.
Heavy rainfalls in southern and eastern Spain triggered the deadliest flash floods in the country's modern history, which have killed at least 211 people.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports