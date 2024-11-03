News / World

Israel says senior Hezbollah commanders killed in airstrike

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander overseeing Hezbollah's missile and rocket operations in its Nasser unit.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander overseeing Hezbollah's missile and rocket operations in its Nasser unit.

The IDF reported that Faour was targeted and killed in a precision airstrike by an Israeli Air Force fighter jet in the village of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, without telling the time of the operation.

The IDF said that Faour was responsible for initiating Hezbollah's first firing order on October 8 last year, and since then had been responsible for multiple attacks from eastern Lebanon against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

He was also responsible for multiple rocket attacks toward the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, including the attack on Druze town Majdal Shams, which resulted in the killing of 12 children and teenagers in July, according to the IDF.

The IDF said another senior figure in Hezbollah's Nasser unit, the commander of the drone operations, was also killed in the airstrike.

Hezbollah has not commented on this matter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
