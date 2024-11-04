Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed Monday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to officials, both pilot and co-pilot ejected safely before it crashed in an agricultural field.

The aircraft crashed near Agra town, about 335 km west of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

"An IAF jet crashed today at Songa village of Agra. We are being told both pilot and co-pilot have ejected safely well before the jet went down," a police official said.

The jet was heading to Agra for a scheduled exercise after taking off from Adampur in Punjab.

TV footage showed the jet in flames and columns of thick black smoke going up in the sky as a huge crowd watching it from a distance.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.