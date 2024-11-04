4 injured in axe attack on RER E train in France: media
Four people were injured, including two seriously, in an axe attack that occurred Monday morning on an RER E train at Ozoir-la-Ferriere station in the French department of Seine-et-Marne, French news channel BFMTV reported.
