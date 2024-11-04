3 terrorists killed, 2 injured in operation in SW Pakistan

Three terrorists were killed and two others arrested in a joint operation by the police, security forces and the counter-terrorism department in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, an official statement has said.

The incident happened Sunday in Musakhel district of the province where the law enforcement agencies conducted the operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the possible movement of the terrorists by the roadside, the CTD said in the statement.

The operation led to a gun battle when the law enforcers came across 10 to 12 terrorists of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army, the statement said, adding that five terrorists were killed and arrested, while the remaining fled the scene.

A search operation is underway to nab the fleeing terrorists, said the statement.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation, while the bodies were shifted to a hospital and the arrested terrorists are being interrogated, the statement added.