Explosion occurs at oil refinery in NW Turkey

An explosion occurred on Tuesday at the site of the TUPRAS oil refinery in Turkey's northwestern province of Kocaeli, with no immediate reports of casualties, according to local media.

The explosion took place during a planned drill, the NTV broadcaster reported, citing Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin, without providing detailed information about the drill.

According to NTV, a fire broke out following the explosion but was later brought under control. Ambulances, firefighters, and security forces were dispatched to the scene.

NTV claimed that the explosion was caused by a transformer. Footage on NTV showed smoke rising from the facility.