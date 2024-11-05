﻿
News / World

Explosion occurs at oil refinery in NW Turkey

Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
An explosion occurred on Tuesday at the site of the TUPRAS oil refinery in Turkey's northwestern province of Kocaeli, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

An explosion occurred on Tuesday at the site of the TUPRAS oil refinery in Turkey's northwestern province of Kocaeli, with no immediate reports of casualties, according to local media.

The explosion took place during a planned drill, the NTV broadcaster reported, citing Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin, without providing detailed information about the drill.

According to NTV, a fire broke out following the explosion but was later brought under control. Ambulances, firefighters, and security forces were dispatched to the scene.

NTV claimed that the explosion was caused by a transformer. Footage on NTV showed smoke rising from the facility.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     