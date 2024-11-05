﻿
News / World

Amid fears for violence, US election day voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire

Xinhua
  13:42 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, went to the polls early Tuesday morning, marking the official start of Election Day voting for the 2024 US presidential election.
Xinhua
  13:42 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Amid fears for violence, US election day voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Reuters

A man votes in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, on November 5, 2024.

Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, went to the polls early Tuesday morning, marking the official start of Election Day voting for the 2024 US presidential election.

Six registered voters of the tiny town in northeastern United States cast their ballots at midnight, following a tradition that dates back decades ago.

Amid heightened security for fears of violence and chaos, the vast majority of polling stations across the country open on Tuesday morning and will remain open until the evening.

Prior to this, tens of millions of voters across the country have already cast their ballots early, either by voting in person at polling stations or by mail. According to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab, as of Monday night, more than 82 million voters had already cast their ballots.

This election is widely regarded as one of the most divisive in American history. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump have repeatedly warned against potentially catastrophic consequences inflicted on the country if the other is elected. Voters hold vastly different views on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion rights.

According to an annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77 percent of US adults said the future of the nation was a significant source of stress in their lives. Additionally, 74 percent said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence.

"I would hope that whoever wins the presidential election will handle it gracefully, and whoever doesn't win, likewise, will handle it gracefully," Annmarie Pintal, one of the just six voters registered to vote in Dixville Notch, told Xinhua.

"We need unity. We need to come together on the common ground, and, be willing to set aside our differences," said Scott Maxwell, another voter in the small town.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     