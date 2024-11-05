Amid fears for violence, US election day voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire

Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, went to the polls early Tuesday morning, marking the official start of Election Day voting for the 2024 US presidential election.

Six registered voters of the tiny town in northeastern United States cast their ballots at midnight, following a tradition that dates back decades ago.

Amid heightened security for fears of violence and chaos, the vast majority of polling stations across the country open on Tuesday morning and will remain open until the evening.

Prior to this, tens of millions of voters across the country have already cast their ballots early, either by voting in person at polling stations or by mail. According to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab, as of Monday night, more than 82 million voters had already cast their ballots.

This election is widely regarded as one of the most divisive in American history. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump have repeatedly warned against potentially catastrophic consequences inflicted on the country if the other is elected. Voters hold vastly different views on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion rights.

According to an annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77 percent of US adults said the future of the nation was a significant source of stress in their lives. Additionally, 74 percent said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence.

"I would hope that whoever wins the presidential election will handle it gracefully, and whoever doesn't win, likewise, will handle it gracefully," Annmarie Pintal, one of the just six voters registered to vote in Dixville Notch, told Xinhua.

"We need unity. We need to come together on the common ground, and, be willing to set aside our differences," said Scott Maxwell, another voter in the small town.