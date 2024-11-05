﻿
Vehicles burnt in alleged Sydney arson attack

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Police in Sydney are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged in an alleged arson attack on Tuesday.
Police in Sydney are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged in an alleged arson attack on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement that two vehicles were set alight in the driveway of a home in the suburb of Green Valley, approximately 32 km southwest of central Sydney, at about 12:50am local time on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue New South Wales.

"Minor damage was caused to the home, and there have been no reports of injuries," NSW Police said.

Local officers established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam footage, has been urged to come forward.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
