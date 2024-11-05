﻿
3 injured in stabbing attack at Melbourne shopping center

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed multiple people at a shopping center in Melbourne on Tuesday.
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed multiple people at a shopping center in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Police in the state of Victoria said in a statement that emergency services were called to the Fountain Gate shopping center in Melbourne's southeast at about 2:25pm local time on Tuesday following reports that three people were attacked at a bus stop.

The three victims, two men and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local media reported that they were slashed with a box cutter.

Police said that the alleged perpetrator, a 30-year-old local man, fled the scene but was later arrested inside the shopping center.

One witness posted on social media that there was a major police presence at the center in response to the incident and that the arrested man had blood on his face.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
