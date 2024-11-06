﻿
News / World

Republican Party projected to win majority in US Senate

Xinhua
  14:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0
Xinhua
  14:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0

The Republican Party was projected by multiple US media to win back the majority in the US Senate early Wednesday after flipping two seats from the Democratic Party.

The two seats the Republicans won back from the Democrats are in the states of Ohio and West Virginia, with Bernie Moreno and Jim Justice emerging victorious, respectively.

With 66 seats not up for election this year and ballots still being tabulated in states in which races are underway, the current composition of the 100-seat upper chamber is 51 seats for the GOP and 42 for Democrats.

Which party controls the Senate will have a huge impact on the country's legislative agenda in the years ahead, as well as the makeup of the next presidential administration's Cabinet.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
