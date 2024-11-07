89 still missing after devastating floods in Spain

The number of people who have died in the flash floods that devastated parts of eastern Spain recently stands at 217, with 89 more still missing, according to data published Wednesday by the Integrated Data Center (CID) for the incident.

Some 211 of the victims are in the region of Valencia, five in neighboring Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.

The Spanish government said 7,987 troops are now working in the affected area, with 1,639 vehicles, including 12 helicopters and 18 boats.

The forces are also supported by around 5,000 National Police and Civil Guards, along with other rescue services including fire brigades from others parts of the country.

Apart from already announced aid packages by the Spanish government, the European Investment Bank and the Spanish government are also working on a further aid package.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, citing Interior Ministry sources, reported on Wednesday that Spanish Civil Guards have arrested three people in connection with an attack which happened several days ago in the food-hit town of Paiporta.