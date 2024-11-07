News / World

2024 poised to be hottest year on record: Copernicus

The year 2024 is on track to become the hottest on record, with annual global temperature projected to be 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time.
Reuters

A woman takes a selfie as she shelters from the sun with an umbrella near St. Peter's Square during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, on July 11, 2024.

The year 2024 is on track to become the hottest on record, with annual global temperature projected to be 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday.

The C3S said it is now "virtually certain" that 2024 will surpass previous temperature records, as the average temperature anomaly for the remaining months of the year would need to drop to nearly zero to avoid setting a new high.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
