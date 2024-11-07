﻿
Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, top flight alert issued

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted again on Thursday, spewing a column of ash up to 5,000 meters high and prompting the highest aviation alert.
AFP

Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7.

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted again on Thursday, spewing a column of ash up to 5,000 meters high and prompting the highest aviation alert, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center reported.

The eruption occurred at 10:48am local time, with ash dispersing to the west, southwest, and north of the crater.

Located in East Flores regency, Mount Lewotobi is on the highest alert level, with a designated danger zone extending 7 km from the crater.

A Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been issued at the red level, the highest warning, prohibiting flights below 6,000 meters above and around the crater. Aircraft should also be prepared for ash clouds, which can disrupt flights.

Mount Lewotobi erupted late Sunday night, resulting in 10 fatalities, injuries to 63 people, and the displacement of over 4,000 residents. Hot clouds and volcanic materials destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings, triggering fires in the area.

Standing at 1,584 meters, Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes. The country, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent volcanic activity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
