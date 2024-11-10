1 dead, 20 injured in fuel tanker crash in northern Philippines

A fuel tanker caught fire and exploded after crashing into a roadside store in the northern Philippines before dawn on Sunday, killing its driver and injuring over other 20 people, local authorities said.

Firefighter Oswald Ponso said the tanker, carrying 40,000 liters of diesel fuel, plowed into a roadside store, fell on its side, spilled its fuel, and caught fire past 1 am local time in La Trinidad town in Benguet province.

Initial investigation showed the truck's brake malfunctioned while descending the road. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the tanker to fall on its side, slide down the road, and crash into the store.

Ponso said that the truck exploded while the emergency workers were extricating and rescuing the driver. The explosion damaged several houses and cars, he said.

Ponso said it took firefighters five hours to put out the fire.