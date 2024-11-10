﻿
Putin approves comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with DPRK

Xinhua
  10:10 UTC+8, 2024-11-10
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday.

The treaty, originally signed by the top leaders of the two countries in Pyongyang on June 19, was ratified by the State Duma, or the lower house of parliament, on October 24. Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, approved the bill on November 6.

The preamble to the treaty said that the document aligns with the core interests of the two peoples, aiming to ensure regional and global peace, security and stability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia and the DPRK are committed to developing a sustained partnership based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, and other principles of international law that support friendly relations and cooperation among nations.

The treaty also includes provisions of immediate military and other forms of assistance if either nation faces an armed attack, as stipulated by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The treaty will come into effect upon the exchange of ratification instruments.

﻿
