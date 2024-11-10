﻿
US-led coalition conducts more airstrikes on N. Yemen: Houthi TV

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0

US-British coalition warplanes conducted seven airstrikes on targets across the Houthi-controlled northern Yemen on Sunday morning, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes targeted military sites in the capital Sanaa and the northern province of Amran, the report said, without providing any further details.

The fresh airstrikes came a few hours after the Houthi television reported on Saturday night three airstrikes by the coalition on other sites in Sanaa.

Residents in the capital have reported explosions that rocked the entire city.

The coalition has yet to comment on the strikes.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi group seized control of several northern provinces in late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized Yemeni government out of the capital.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response, the US-led navy coalition stationed in the Red Sea has been conducting regular air raids and strikes against Houthi targets since January in a bid to deter the group from disrupting the international shipping lanes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
