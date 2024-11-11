﻿
News / World

Israel claims killing of Islamic Jihad's head of operations in Gaza

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Israel's military and Shin Bet internal security agency said on Sunday that they had killed Muhammad Abu Sakhil, head of operations for the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0

Israel's military and Shin Bet internal security agency said on Sunday that they had killed Muhammad Abu Sakhil, head of operations for the Islamic Jihad militant group, in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The commander was targeted in "a precise strike" by the Israeli Air Force on Saturday, according to a joint statement. "Abu Sakhil operated in a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the Fahd Al-Sabah School in northern Gaza," the statement added.

Israeli security forces described Abu Sakhil as "a significant figure" in Islamic Jihad, responsible for planning and coordinating attacks, including joint operations with Hamas against Israeli civilians and troops in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, often referred to simply as Islamic Jihad, is a militant group primarily operating in the Gaza Strip. Founded in 1981, it is the second-largest armed group in Gaza after Hamas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     