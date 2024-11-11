Ishiba reelected Japanese PM, tough tasks ahead

Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba was reinstated for a second term as the country's prime minister on Monday after securing the most votes in both houses of the parliament.

The Japanese Diet convened an extraordinary session in the afternoon to choose the new prime minister. As the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito lost its long-held majority in the general election last month, the vote ran into a runoff between Ishiba and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda as none of the candidates gained an outright majority.

In the runoff voting, the first in 30 years for the House of Representatives, 67-year-old Ishiba received 221 votes, outperforming Noda's 160 to become the country's 103rd prime minister despite falling short of the 233 majority threshold.

He will later be formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening. Cabinet appointments will soon be made, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to announce the list of ministers for the second Ishiba Cabinet.

Ishiba took office as the country's 102nd prime minister in early October and promptly called a snap election, aiming to solidify his position. But instead of a strengthened mandate, he faced a significant setback as voters, frustrated by rising inflation and a slush fund scandal, handed the ruling bloc its worst performance since 2009.

The LDP and Komeito got a total of 215 of the 465 seats in the powerful chamber of parliament, below the 233 seats needed for the majority. The LDP alone won 191 seats, much less than the 247 seats it held prior to the election.

In contrast, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party significantly increased its representation, rising from 98 seats before the election to 148 seats.

As he embarks on his second term, Ishiba faces the urgent task of navigating a complex domestic landscape marked by economic strains, public frustration over inflation, and tough negotiations with opposition parties.

The lack of a ruling majority means Ishiba's administration will depend heavily on cooperation from opposition parties, particularly as key policy negotiations approach.

In the days leading up to his reelection, Ishiba sought support from coalition partners and opposition leaders, emphasizing his intent to address domestic issues with transparency and collaboration.

However, with national discontent over inflation and a declining approval rating, his administration will need to balance urgent economic reforms and strategic alliances to ensure stable government to avoid political gridlock, analysts noted.