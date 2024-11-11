News / World

Ishiba reelected Japanese PM, tough tasks ahead

Xinhua
  17:50 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba was reinstated for a second term as the country's prime minister on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:50 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0

Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba was reinstated for a second term as the country's prime minister on Monday after securing the most votes in both houses of the parliament.

The Japanese Diet convened an extraordinary session in the afternoon to choose the new prime minister. As the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito lost its long-held majority in the general election last month, the vote ran into a runoff between Ishiba and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda as none of the candidates gained an outright majority.

In the runoff voting, the first in 30 years for the House of Representatives, 67-year-old Ishiba received 221 votes, outperforming Noda's 160 to become the country's 103rd prime minister despite falling short of the 233 majority threshold.

He will later be formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening. Cabinet appointments will soon be made, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to announce the list of ministers for the second Ishiba Cabinet.

Ishiba took office as the country's 102nd prime minister in early October and promptly called a snap election, aiming to solidify his position. But instead of a strengthened mandate, he faced a significant setback as voters, frustrated by rising inflation and a slush fund scandal, handed the ruling bloc its worst performance since 2009.

The LDP and Komeito got a total of 215 of the 465 seats in the powerful chamber of parliament, below the 233 seats needed for the majority. The LDP alone won 191 seats, much less than the 247 seats it held prior to the election.

In contrast, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party significantly increased its representation, rising from 98 seats before the election to 148 seats.

As he embarks on his second term, Ishiba faces the urgent task of navigating a complex domestic landscape marked by economic strains, public frustration over inflation, and tough negotiations with opposition parties.

The lack of a ruling majority means Ishiba's administration will depend heavily on cooperation from opposition parties, particularly as key policy negotiations approach.

In the days leading up to his reelection, Ishiba sought support from coalition partners and opposition leaders, emphasizing his intent to address domestic issues with transparency and collaboration.

However, with national discontent over inflation and a declining approval rating, his administration will need to balance urgent economic reforms and strategic alliances to ensure stable government to avoid political gridlock, analysts noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     