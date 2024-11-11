Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi eruption displaces over 12,000 as danger zone expands

Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted again on Monday, forcing more than 12,000 residents to evacuate, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center and a local official.

The volcano, situated in East Flores regency, released a column of ash reaching up to 2,500 meters into the sky, with ash spreading toward the west and northwest, the disaster agency said. Due to the increased eruption activity, the hazardous zone around the crater was expanded from 7 km to 9.

"The extension of the danger zone has prompted additional evacuations. As of today, more than 12,000 residents have sought shelter," Richard Felt, a senior official with the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, told Xinhua on Monday.

"We have advised all communities within a 12km radius of the crater to evacuate," he added.

The agency and local authorities have established at least three evacuation centers to support displaced residents, offering logistics, medical care, and essential supplies. In addition to official shelters, many evacuees have been accommodated by relatives in safer areas, Felt noted.

The eruption has also impacted aviation. Volcanic ash forced the temporary closure of three provincial airports, with the reopening of three additional airports contingent upon air quality assessments. The top aviation alert remains active, prohibiting flights below 6 km above Mount Lewotobi and advising aircraft to remain prepared for ash interference, according to the disaster agency.

This eruption follows a recent one on November 4, which resulted in 10 fatalities, injuries to 63 people, and the displacement of over 4,000 residents. The previous eruption's hot clouds and volcanic debris destroyed hundreds of buildings and triggered fires across the affected areas.

Standing 1,584 meters tall, Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.