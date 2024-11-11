News / World

6 killed, 23 injured in Russian strikes on cities in southern Ukraine

At least six people were killed and 23 others injured in overnight strikes on the cities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Monday, local authorities said.
Russian forces attacked Mykolayiv with Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones at around 1:50 am local time (2350 GMT Sunday), killing five and injuring one, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said in a post on Telegram.

Fires were sparked in the city while an apartment building and a private home were destroyed, said Kim.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 71-year-old man was killed and 22 people were wounded in three airstrikes shortly after midnight, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

A residential building, a dormitory and a car dealership were damaged in the strikes, said Fedorov.

The Ukrainian capital also came under drone attacks overnight but sustained no casualties or damage, said the Kiev City Military Administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
