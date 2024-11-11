﻿
News / World

Japanese PM Ishiba's cabinet resigns ahead of parliament vote

Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned with his Cabinet on Monday ahead of a parliament vote later the day to select the country's next prime minister.
Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned with his Cabinet on Monday ahead of a parliament vote later the day to select the country's next prime minister following the general election last month.

Cabinet ministers of the Ishiba administration submitted letters of resignation en masse at a Cabinet meeting Monday morning.

As the ruling bloc of LDP and Komeito holds less than a majority in the House of Representatives, Monday's vote is likely to head to a runoff between Ishiba and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda.

It will mark the first runoff in nearly 30 years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     