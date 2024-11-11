Japanese PM Ishiba's cabinet resigns ahead of parliament vote

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned with his Cabinet on Monday ahead of a parliament vote later the day to select the country's next prime minister following the general election last month.

Cabinet ministers of the Ishiba administration submitted letters of resignation en masse at a Cabinet meeting Monday morning.

As the ruling bloc of LDP and Komeito holds less than a majority in the House of Representatives, Monday's vote is likely to head to a runoff between Ishiba and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda.

It will mark the first runoff in nearly 30 years.