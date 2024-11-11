﻿
News / World

Shigeru Ishiba reelected Japan PM

Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Leader of Japan's ruling LDP Shigeru Ishiba was reelected the country's prime minister on Monday after securing the most votes in both houses of the parliament.
Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Shigeru Ishiba reelected Japan PM
AFP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (left) casts his vote in the second round of a parliamentary vote to nominate a prime minister following the October 27 general election, during a special session of parliament in Tokyo on November 11, 2024.

Leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba was reelected as the country's prime minister on Monday after securing the most votes in both houses of the Japanese Diet.

The Diet, or parliament, convened an extraordinary session Monday afternoon to choose the prime minister. As the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito lost its long-held majority in the general election last month, the vote ran into a runoff between Ishiba and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda.

In the runoff voting in the House of Representatives, 67-year-old Ishiba received 221 votes, outperforming Noda to become the country's 103rd prime minister despite falling short of the 233 majority threshold.

He will later be formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace and hold a press conference in the evening.

Ishiba took office as the country's 102nd prime minister in early October and promptly called a snap election, aiming to solidify his position. But instead of a strengthened mandate, he faced a significant setback as voters, frustrated by rising inflation and a slush fund scandal, handed the ruling bloc its worst performance since 2009.

The LDP and Komeito got a total of 215 of the 465 seats in the powerful chamber of parliament, below the 233 seats needed for the majority. The LDP alone won 191 seats, much less than the 247 seats it held prior to the election.

In contrast, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party significantly increased its representation, rising from 98 seats before the election to 148 seats.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     