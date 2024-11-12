DPRK ratifies comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the DPRK and Russia under a decree of the president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The KCNA said that the DPRK head of state signed the decree on Monday and the treaty will take effect from the day when the two sides exchange ratification instruments.

In June, the top leaders of the two countries signed the treaty following their summit in Pyongyang.