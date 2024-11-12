﻿
News / World

1 dead, 1 missing in training aircraft crash in UAE

Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
A training aircraft on Tuesday crashed in the airspace over Fujairah, an emirate on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, leaving one person dead and another missing.
Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0

A training aircraft on Tuesday crashed in the airspace over Fujairah, an emirate on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, leaving one person dead and another missing, said the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

The incident occurred when the aircraft, carrying an instructor pilot and a foreign trainee pilot, lost radar contact roughly 20 minutes after takeoff.

According to the GCAA, the body of the instructor pilot was recovered at the Fujairah coast while search and rescue teams continued to locate the trainee pilot and the aircraft wreckage.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, said the GCAA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     