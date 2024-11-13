News / World

16 people killed by landslide in Madagascar

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0
A total of 16 people were killed when a boat traveling on the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar fell victim to a landslide Tuesday night.
A total of 16 people were killed when a boat traveling on the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar fell victim to a landslide Tuesday night, the Madagascan Maritime, Port and River Agency said Wednesday.

The boat carrying 26 passengers stopped at a port at around midnight, when a landslide hit the area, causing the immediate deaths of the 16 victims, the agency said in a press release.

The other 10 passengers were rescued unharmed, it said.

The boat was traveling between Belo sur Tsiribihina and Ankalalaobe, two towns in the Menabe region in western Madagascar, the agency added.

