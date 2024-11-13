﻿
News / World

Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'government efficiency' department

AFP
  09:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will lead a so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
This combination of pictures created on November 12, 2024, shows US entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy (left) speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024, and SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will lead a so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.

