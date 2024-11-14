Egyptian diplomat rescued from kidnappers in Uganda

Security agencies in Uganda have rescued an Egyptian diplomat from kidnappers, police said late Wednesday.

The Egyptian diplomat, Muhammad Ali Abdul Amidu, was kidnapped on November 8, Ugandan police said in a statement.

"The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 40,000 US dollars, threatening to kill him if their demands were not fulfilled," the statement said.

A combined force of the military and police tracked the assailants and intercepted them Wednesday in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso.

"One of the kidnappers was put out of action (killed) during a confrontation with the rescue force," the statement said, adding that the Egyptian diplomat was rescued unharmed.