﻿
News / World

US Senate Republicans pick John Thune as majority leader

Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
US Senate Republicans on Wednesday elected John Thune, a senator from South Dakota and the current Republican whip, to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next majority leader.
Xinhua
  09:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
US Senate Republicans pick John Thune as majority leader
Reuters

Republican US Senator John Thune (R-SD), who was elected to become the next Senate Majority Leader, looks on after a US Senate Republicans meeting to vote on leadership positions for the 119th Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on November 13, 2024.

US Senate Republicans on Wednesday elected John Thune, a senator from South Dakota and the current Republican whip, to succeed Mitch McConnell as the next majority leader in the upper chamber.

On a secret ballot, Thune, 63, beat two contenders: John Cornyn of Texas, a former Republican whip, and Rick Scott of Florida, a longtime McConnell critic who has framed himself as an opponent of leadership and of the establishment.

Thune, who was first elected to the Senate in 2004, has steadily advanced through the ranks of leadership. He previously served as chair of the Senate Republican Conference and the Senate Commerce Committee, and became the Republican whip in 2019.

He will replace McConnell, a longtime Republican leader, who announced in February that he was stepping down after leading the party for 18 years. McConnell, 82, is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. Thune will assume the role in January.

In the election last week, the Republican Party flipped four seats from the Democratic Party in the Senate, winning back the majority in the upper chamber. The 53-seat majority in a 100-member Senate will be a boon to the Republican agenda next year.

Elections for some House seats have yet to be called, but the Republican Party is expected to retain control of the House.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     