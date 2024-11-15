﻿
Fire kills 10 in Spanish elderly home

At least ten died in an elderly home fire in northern Spain early Friday morning, and two were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to authorities.
Spanish civil guard members gather near the nursing home that caught fire early on Friday, killing several people, according to the regional government of Aragon, in Villafranca de Ebro, Spain, November 15, 2024.

At least ten died in an elderly home fire in northern Spain early Friday morning, and two were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The fire began around 5am local time in the town of Villafranca de Ebro for reasons still under investigation. Firefighters soon arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, yet still discovered the bodies of 10 people, who died due to smoke inhalation.

It is yet to be confirmed if all the victims were residents or if any staff members also lost their lives.

The care home had 82 elderly residents, Volga Ramirez, mayor of the town, told Spanish national radio, saying at least two staff members were on site when the fire broke out and attempted to combat the flames although smoke spread very quickly through the building.

Fire crews, paramedics, and police officers remain on site, said a spokesperson for the regional government.

Source: Xinhua
