Trump taps Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to lead top health agency

Donald Trump selected Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who ran as an independent in the 2024 presidential race and then endorsed Trump, to lead the HHS Department.
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday selected Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who ran as an independent in the 2024 presidential race and then endorsed Trump, to lead the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump said.

Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, gained recognition initially as an environmental lawyer and later as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

He had sought to run as a Democratic candidate in the party's primary. In October 2023, however, he decided to pursue an independent bid. For months, Kennedy's campaign faced challenges, casting doubt on his viability. In late August this year, he dropped out and endorsed Trump, the Republican nominee.

Trump's plan to appoint a prominent anti-vaccine advocate to a key health position has raised concerns.

Some staff at the Food and Drug Administration are considering leaving following reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be appointed to a key health role in the upcoming Trump administration, NBC News quoted three former officials and one current government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying.

