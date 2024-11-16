﻿
News / World

Serial rapist targeting Chinese women arrested in Germany

A 43-year-old Chinese man has been arrested in Germany for allegedly raping four women of Chinese origin in Germany since January.
A 43-year-old Chinese man has been arrested in Germany for allegedly raping at least four women of Chinese origin in Germany since January.

The suspect, who posed as a woman online, targeted victims through platforms like WeChat and Xiaohongshu, responding to rental and accommodation advertisements.

Authorities revealed that the assaults occurred in Frankfurt, Mannheim, and Göttingen, with the suspect gaining access to victims' residences under the pretext of viewing apartments or booking short-term stays, according to a statement by China's Consulate General in Frankfurt.

Upon meeting the victims, he carried out the attacks.

German police, in collaboration with China's law enforcement, tracked down the suspect after a joint investigation. The case had raised significant concerns within the Chinese community in Germany.

The Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office is handling the case and has committed to releasing updates as the investigation proceeds.

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to prevent further incidents.

China's Consulate General in Frankfurt, which closely collaborated with German authorities during the investigation, has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Chinese citizens abroad.

The consulate has issued reminders to exercise caution when arranging private meetings or rentals and shared emergency contact numbers for Chinese nationals in Germany.

