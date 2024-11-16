﻿
News / World

Philippines imposes mass evacuations as Typhoon Man-yi arrives

Xinhua
  23:46 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0
Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated to safety in the Philippines as the archipelago country braces itself for super typhoon Man-yi.
Xinhua
  23:46 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0
Philippines imposes mass evacuations as Typhoon Man-yi arrives
AFP

This handout photo taken on November 16, 2024 and received through the courtesy of the Office of Ubaliw Village Polangui Facebook page shows residents sheltering inside a mall made as a temporary evacuation center in Polangui town, Albay province, south of Manila, ahead of Super Typhoon Man-yi's landfall.

Hundreds of thousands of people in coastal villages and flood-prone areas have been evacuated to safety in the Philippines as the archipelago country braces itself for super typhoon Man-yi.

Man-yi, swirling with maximum winds of 195 km per hour and gusts of up to 240 km per hour, made landfall in Catanduanes in the Bicol region of Luzon in the Philippines on Saturday night.

In an 8 pm local time bulletin, the state weather bureau said Man-yi "continues to threaten potentially catastrophic and life-threatening situation for northeastern Bicol region." It will blow away to the South China Sea on Sunday night or Monday morning.

"There is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding three meters in the 48 hours over low-lying or exposed coastal localities" in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and other areas, the bureau warned.

Man-yi is approaching areas that have been hit hard by the five overlapping typhoons since late October. More than 160 people were killed by flooding and landslides triggered by the harsh weather, with nearly 30 still missing, government figures showed.

The intense downpour has displaced millions of people and destroyed crops and infrastructure. Many provinces declared a state of calamity due to the widespread devastation.

Man-yi, locally named Pepito, is the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines since January.

An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, bringing torrential rain, strong winds, and deadly landslides.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     