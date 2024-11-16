Xi calls on China, S. Korea to promote sound, steady development of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on China and South Korea to promote a sound and steady development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

The past two years have seen many changes in the international and regional situation, Xi noted, adding that bilateral ties have maintained a momentum of development on the whole.

No matter how the situation changes, China and South Korea should stick to the original intention in establishing diplomatic ties, firmly adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, and remain committed to the goal of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Xi also called on the two sides to give full play to the advantages of geographical proximity, cultural affinity and economic integration to strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation, and promote a sound and steady development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, so as to better benefit the two peoples and make greater contribution to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.