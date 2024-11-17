Japan to strengthen measures against illegal part-time jobs

The Japanese government was mulling over enhanced crime prevention measures against "dark part-time jobs", a growing social issue, local media reported Sunday.

New measures could include subsidies for high-security residential installations and financial support for community groups conducting patrols.

The government will also seek to strengthen cyber patrols to monitor and address online recruitment of illegal activities, collaborate with job sites and social media platforms to remove illegal recruitment posts based on requests from investigative authorities, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The move will be finalized in the coming week, aiming to ensure public safety and address the rising concern over illegal part-time job-related crimes.

"Dark part-time jobs" refer to illegal employment schemes in Japan, often involving individuals recruited to participate in criminal activities, such as fraud, theft and even violence.

Recruiters often promise quick and easy money, targeting individuals who may be in financial distress, socially isolated, or unaware of legal implications.