﻿
News / World

At least 8 killed in Philippines due to super typhoon Man-yi

Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
At least eight people have died as super typhoon Man-yi hit the Philippines over the weekend, triggering flooding and landslides along its path.
Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
At least 8 killed in Philippines due to super typhoon Man-yi
Reuters

A drone view shows motorists on a flooded road following super typhoon Man-Yi in Quezon, Nueva Ecija Province, Philippines, November 18, 2024.

At least eight people have died as super typhoon Man-yi hit the Philippines over the weekend, triggering flooding and landslides along its path, provincial officials said Monday.

The Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed to Xinhua in a telephone interview that at least seven died in Ambaguio town after their house was buried in a landslide.

"We are still getting the details about the disaster," said a PDRRMO official who declined to be named because she is not authorized to speak publicly to reporters.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos told reporters that a man also died in Camarines Norte province, southeast of Manila.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the country's top disaster coordinator, has yet to report deaths and damages due to Man-yi.

Man-yi is the sixth powerful typhoon that battered the Philippines in less than a month. It is the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year.

The back-to-back cyclones dumped heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides, wreaking havoc across Luzon and other parts of the archipelago.

Man-yi is expected to exit the Philippines on Monday afternoon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     