US vetoes Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft, put forward by the council's 10 non-permanent members, demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The 15-member council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution, and the United States used its veto as a permanent council member to block it.