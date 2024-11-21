US gov't wants Google to sell Chrome browser
17:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-21 0
The US Department of Justice filed a court document late Wednesday, asking a federal judge to order the dismantling of Alphabet's Google by selling its Chrome web browser.
In the document, the regulator also called for restrictions to prevent the company's Android mobile operating system from favoring its search engine.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
