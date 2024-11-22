SpaceX launches 24 Starlink internet satellites into space
US private space company SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday.
According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:07 a.m. Eastern Time.
SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 24 satellites.
Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.