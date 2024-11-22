Putin warns attacks on Russian territory dragging Ukraine conflict into global dimension

The Ukraine conflict has obtained features of a global conflict after attacks by Western missiles on Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday.

"Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has obtained elements of global nature," he said.

The Russian president vowed that Russia will respond decisively in case of escalation in Ukraine.

He stressed that Russia has the right to use weapons against the military facilities of the countries that use their weapons against Russia.

"I would like to stress once again that it is not Russia that is destroying the international security system, but the United States," Putin stressed in the speech.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Russia has successfully tested a new medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik in response to enemy actions.