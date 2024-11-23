﻿
18 killed, over 30 injured in armed clashes in NW Pakistan

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-23       0
At least 18 people have been killed and over 30 others injured in armed clashes between two groups in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Saturday.
The clashes erupted in Kurram district of the province, where armed men killed dozens of people and torched shops, houses and government property, the official sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The official sources added that the latest violence in Kurram district was linked to Thursday's attack, in which unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims, killing 45 people and injuring at least 16 others.

In response to the ongoing violence, the local administration has imposed a curfew in the area, closed educational institutions and businesses and suspended cellular services.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud told media that efforts were being made to restore peace in the area, saying an emergency meeting has been held to prevent further violence.

Kurram district has a history of sectarian violence. In September, at least 60 people from both sects were killed in separate incidents, according to Provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
