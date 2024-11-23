Israel launches violent airstrike on Beirut

At least four people were killed and 23 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's capital Beirut on Saturday, the local al-Jadeed TV channel reported.

The airstrike targeted a residential building on Fathallah Street in the Basta Fawka, a densely populated area, destroying an eight-story building and causing heavy damage to neighboring buildings, according to al-Jadeed.

Civil defense teams are still working to remove the rubble to search for victims, with ambulances waiting to transport victims to hospitals.

Israeli media outlets reported that the airstrike was aimed at a prominent Hezbollah official.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attacks against Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.