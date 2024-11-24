﻿
News / World

COP29 unlocks int'l carbon markets under Article 6 of Paris Agreement

Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
"We have ended a decade-long wait and unlocked a critical tool for keeping 1.5 degrees in reach," said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev.
Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
COP29 unlocks int'l carbon markets under Article 6 of Paris Agreement
Reuters

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev applauds during a closing plenary meeting at the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 24, 2024.

The presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) announced on Saturday that it has concluded negotiations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enabling cross-border carbon trading to support global climate goals.

Article 6 provides trusted and transparent carbon markets for countries to collaborate on emission reductions, potentially saving up to US$250 billion annually in implementing national climate plans.

"We have ended a decade-long wait and unlocked a critical tool for keeping 1.5 degrees in reach," said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev. "Climate change is a transnational challenge and Article 6 will enable transnational solutions."

With the agreement, carbon markets are poised to drive substantial investment in developing countries, ensuring transparency and environmental integrity. The newly adopted rules will facilitate real, additional, and measurable emission reductions while respecting human rights and promoting sustainable development.

The agreement follows years of stalled negotiations at previous COP meetings, including those in Glasgow and Sharm El-Sheikh, where initial rules for carbon markets were set but key components remained unresolved. COP29's dual-track approach broke the deadlock, leading to a unanimous adoption of the final rules for Article 6.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     