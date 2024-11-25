﻿
News / World

17 missing after safari boat sinks in Egypt's Marsa Alam

Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
A total of 17 people, including tourists and Egyptian crew members, were missing after their safari boat sank off the northern area of Marsa Alam city at the Red Sea.
Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0

A total of 17 people, including tourists and Egyptian crew members, were missing after their safari boat sank off the northern area of Marsa Alam city at the Red Sea, the Egyptian Red Sea Province said on its official Facebook page on Monday.

The boat initially carried 45 people, including 31 tourists and 14 crew members.

Amro Hanfy, governor of the Red Sea Province, told Xinhua that 28 survivors had been found and dispatched by airplane for medical care.

"Intensive efforts are underway in search for the missing in coordination with the armed and naval forces," noted Hanfy.

The governor added that frigate El-Fateh and airplanes are continuing to comb the area.

He urged people nearby to avoid the accident spot so that the rescue team could carry out their duties.

According to initial information, the boat sank near a coral reef in north Marsa Alam. The control center in the Red Sea province received a distress signal from a crew member on Monday from a boat named "Sea Story" around 5:30am local time.

The boat, on a diving trip, left Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on November 24 and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on November 29.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     