1 killed in cargo plane crash near Vilnius airport
15:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-25 0
At least one person was killed and another one injured in a cargo plane crash near the airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, local media reported on Monday.
15:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-25 0
AFP
At least one person was killed and another one injured in a cargo plane crash near the airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, local media reported on Monday.
The plane flying from Leipzig, Germany on behalf of German shipping company DHL crashed into a residential building near the Vilnius airport, Lithuanian Radio and Television reported, citing a Fire and Rescue Department representative.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports