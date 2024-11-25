News / World

Uruguayan president recognizes opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi as president-elect

Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Sunday recognized the opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi as president-elect.
Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
Uruguayan president recognizes opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi as president-elect
Reuters

Presidential candidate, Yamandu Orsi speaks on stage following early results of the presidential election run-off between Orsi and the candidate of the ruling conservative coalition Alvaro Delgado, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 24, 2024.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Sunday recognized the opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi as president-elect, who will succeed him in the 2025-2030 period after Orsi won the second round of the presidential elections against Alvaro Delgado.

Delgado of the National Party also recognized Orsi of the left-wing opposition coalition the Broad Front as president-elect.

"I want to send from here, with all this coalition government, with all these actors of the coalition, a big hug and a greeting to Yamandu Orsi and to the Broad Front," Delgado said in his speech alongside the leaders of the ruling coalition in the capital Montevideo.

"We can congratulate the winner with sadness but without a guilt complex, we must respect the sovereign decision above all things," he added.

President Lacalle Pou said on X that he called Orsi "to congratulate him as president-elect of our country."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     